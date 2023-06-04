Williams picked up the save during Saturday's 10-8 win over Cincinnati, tossing a scoreless inning in which he allowed zero hits and two walks while striking out three.

Jake Cousins started the ninth with a four-run lead but allowed the first three batters to reach and failed to record an out, so Williams came on to finish the job. The closer's command was a bit shaky, but he still shut the door on Cincinnati's comeback by striking out the side. Williams is a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities this year and sports a 0.46 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 19 appearances (19.2 innings).