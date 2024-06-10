Hall (knee) will join Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to resume his rehab assignment, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall experienced a setback with his sprained left knee during his second rehab appearance May 23. He's expected to eventually require a platelet-rich plasma injection or possibly surgery for the knee, but for now, he'll attempt to pitch through the injury. Given that he's been on the injured list since April 20 and hasn't made a rehab appearance in about three weeks, Hall will likely require multiple outings at Nashville to get fully stretched out before he's an option for the Milwaukee rotation.