Hall (knee) was removed from his rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after getting hit in the forearm by a comebacker, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

A 92 mph comebacker struck Hall in the left forearm during the third inning, causing him to be taken out of the game after throwing 54 pitches. For now, the team is labeling the injury as a forearm contusion, as no signs of a fracture have been found, though the 25-year-old is still in the process of being evaluated. Hall's outing Tuesday was expected to be his final appearance in the minors before he returned to Milwaukee, but the left-hander's latest injury may cause his return date to be pushed back even further.