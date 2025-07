The Brewers designated Haase for assignment Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Danny Jansen joining the Brewers via trade with Tampa Bay, the Brewers needed to create a 40-man roster spot, and Haase is the odd man out in Milwaukee. Haase slashed .229/.289/.357 with two home runs, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and a 4:31 BB:K across 77 plate appearances this season.