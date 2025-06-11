Haase will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Though top backstop William Contreras remains in the lineup Wednesday, he's serving as the Brewers' designated hitter, which opens a starting role up for Haase in the series finale. Haase will be making his first start since June 4 and just his second since May 27, as Contreras continues to shoulder one of the heavier workloads among all catchers in the big leagues.