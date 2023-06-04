Lauer (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Lauer expects to make a couple of outings with Nashville before he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list, according to McCalvy . The left-hander was placed on the IL in May 22 due to an impingement of his non-throwing shoulder and logged a 5.48 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 42.2 innings across nine appearances (eight starts) prior to being deactivated.
More News
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Lands on IL with shoulder injury•
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Struggles in return to rotation•
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Re-enters rotation•
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Works 5.1 innings of relief•
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Will pitch out of bullpen•
-
Brewers' Eric Lauer: Roughed up in third straight loss•