Lauer allowed three runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Rays. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Lauer generated only eight swinging strikes on 92 total pitches, and he was pulled during the fifth inning after being unable to maintain a 3-2 lead. The left-hander posted a 2.38 ERA through his first 10 outings of the year, but he's surrendered 20 runs in his past four starts. He tentatively lines up for a matchup with the Cubs early next week.