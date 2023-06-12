Lauer (shoulder) was charged with seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter in a two-inning rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville.

Lauer needed 69 pitches just to record his six outs and has now been battered for 11 runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and four walks over 4.2 innings in his first two rehab starts with Nashville. Though Lauer hasn't suffered from any reported setbacks while out on the farm, the poor results he's shown thus far could lead the Brewers to move him to the bullpen whenever he's deemed ready to return from the 15-day injured list.