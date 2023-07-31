Lauer struck out two batters and gave up no hits and one walk in a one-inning start Friday for the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The one-inning outing was Lauer's first at any level since June 11, when he made his last start at Triple-A Nashville before being placed on the temporary inactive list due to an undisclosed health issue. Lauer may have used the time off to workshop his mechanics, after he had struggled to keep the ball in the yard over his nine outings with Milwaukee (13 home runs in 42.2 innings) prior to landing on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. Lauer continued to struggle in his two rehab starts with Nashville before he was activated from the IL and optioned to the minors. The veteran southpaw may make a few more appearances in Arizona before eventually reporting back to Nashville.