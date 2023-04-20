Lauer (3-1) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out four batters.

Lauer surrendered a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez in the third inning, but that was the only time the Mariners managed to score off him. The veteran maneuvered through a season-high 7.2 frames on 93 pitches to notch his second straight quality start. While Lauer's season ERA sits at an uninspiring 4.30, that's largely skewed by a four-inning, six-run outing against St. Louis on April 8. In his other three starts (all victories), Lauer has yielded just five earned runs across 19 frames.