Lauer (4-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over three innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out two.

Lauer had troubles with the long ball Saturday, giving up homers to Harold Ramirez in the first, Yandy Diaz in the second and Christian Bethancourt in the fourth to tie his season-high in runs allowed. Saturday's outing also marked Lauer's third straight appearance giving up multiple home runs while being the first time all season he struck out less than four batters. Though Lauer struggled with one of the top offenses in baseball, he should have a much easier time in his next projected start, taking on the Giants who strike out 9.61 times per game.