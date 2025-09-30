Fedde cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fedde was designated for assignment shortly before the end of the regular season after posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 16 innings with the Brewers. The 32-year-old righty is still working out with the big club in preparation for the NLDS, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the active roster for 15 days unless he replaces an injured player.