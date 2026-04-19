Fedde didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Fedde struggled with his control and was probably lucky to not have a worse box score. Already lacking even average stuff, Fedde can't afford to give out free passes. Jacob Wilson took Fedde deep for a solo homer in the second inning, the third homer Fedde has allowed in four starts. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA and 15:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings into his next start at home against the Nationals next week.