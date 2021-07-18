Triple-A Nashville placed Small on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to a strained tendon in his left middle finger, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

According to Rosiak, the injury predates Small's appearance in the All-Star Futures Game last weekend, though the southpaw was bothered by the finger issue in that outing. The Brewers are expected to hold him out for a few weeks with the hope that the shutdown period resolves the injury. In his three starts for Nashville since receiving a promotion from Double-A Biloxi in June, Small has given up two earned runs on 12 hits and nine walks while striking out six in 14.2 innings.