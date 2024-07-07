Peralta did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings while striking out four.

All three runs against Peralta came in the opening frame when he surrendered a two-run shot to Will Smith and failed to retire any of the first four batters he faced. The right-hander held the Dodgers scoreless over the next three innings but would not return for the fifth after reaching 104 pitches. Peralta had gone at least five innings four straight outings coming in, though he's now issued multiple walks in each of his last four. On the bright side, he also induced 21 whiffs on the night despite posting just four strikeouts.