The Brewers activated Mitchell (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Mitchell finished off an eight-game minor-league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Nashville and further proved his health during a couple of simulated games this week in Milwaukee. Sidelined since April 18 due to a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery, the 25-year-old center fielder can offer a boost to the Brewers offensively and defensively as they play out the final four games of the regular season and head into the playoffs. Mitchell has slashed .286/.341/.462 in 130 career major-league plate appearances dating back to his debut in August of 2022.