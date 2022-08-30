Mitchell went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 win over Pittsburgh.

Making his second career MLB start, Mitchell drilled his first home run and swiped his first bag. He took a Wil Crowe changeup 414 feet in the eighth inning to tie the game after drawing a walk and stealing second base in the third frame. The rookie outfielder has started his career 2-for-7 with four RBI.