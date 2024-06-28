Manager Pat Murphy said Mitchell's (finger) rehab assignment will end Saturday and the team hasn't had discussions about optioning him, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers are currently dealing with a logjam in the outfield, with Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio all seeing significant action during Mitchell's rehab from a fractured finger. Considering the injury and Milwaukee's outfield depth, it's possible that Mitchell will remain with Triple-A Nashville after being reinstated. However, Murphy's comments don't seem to support that possibility. Mitchell was removed from Wednesday's rehab outing with an unrelated hamstring injury but was able to suit up and play Thursday. Regardless of what level ends up playing at, Mitchell should be activated from the 60-day IL this weekend.