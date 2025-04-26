Mitchell was removed early from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to left oblique tightness, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mitchell grounded into a fielder's choice during his lone at-bat in the second inning and was replaced in the field in the fourth. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but Isaac Collins could be in line for some outfield reps if Mitchell ends up needing to miss time.
