Mitchell will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.
Manager Craig Counsell is rewarding Mitchell with a second consecutive start after the 23-year-old rookie came through with a clutch two-run single in his MLB debut during Sunday's 9-7 win over the Cubs. Tyrone Taylor is on the bench for a second straight game, and given that he's mustered an underwhelming .654 OPS since the All-Star break, he could be in danger of falling into a reserve role if Mitchell keeps producing at the plate in his initial opportunities in the majors.
More News
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Earns first career call-up•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Moves up to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Back from IL•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Nearing return from oblique injury•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Back in action•
-
Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Exits with injury•