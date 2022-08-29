Mitchell will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

Manager Craig Counsell is rewarding Mitchell with a second consecutive start after the 23-year-old rookie came through with a clutch two-run single in his MLB debut during Sunday's 9-7 win over the Cubs. Tyrone Taylor is on the bench for a second straight game, and given that he's mustered an underwhelming .654 OPS since the All-Star break, he could be in danger of falling into a reserve role if Mitchell keeps producing at the plate in his initial opportunities in the majors.