Renfroe (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday.
Renfroe is ready to go after missing the last two weeks with a right hamstring strain. Prior to the injury, he hit .266/.303/.503 with nine homers in 155 plate appearances. He recorded a 191 wRC+ against lefties and a 90 wRC+ against righties, but it looks like he's in line for a true everyday role upon his return.
