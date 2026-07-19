Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Another multi-steal effort

Chourio went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

Chourio swiped multiple bags Saturday for the second time in his past four outings. The 22-year-old outfielder is experiencing a bit of a power outage, last homering during the July 4 loss in Arizona, but he's maintaining strong numbers all around for the year. Through 293 plate appearances, Chourio is slashing .279/.334/.487 with 13 homers, 39 RBI, 10 steals and 47 runs scored.