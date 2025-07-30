default-cbs-image
Chourio exited Tuesday's game versus the Cubs with right hamstring spasms.

Chourio's hamstring began bothering him while he ran into third base after hitting a triple in the fifth inning. While it appears the 21-year-old avoided a significant injury, the Brewers may err on the side of caution and sit him down for a day or two so he can recover properly.

