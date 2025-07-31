Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Bound for IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) is expected to land on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Brandon Lockridge, who the Brewers just acquired from the Padres, is expected to be added to the roster in a corresponding move.
