The Brewers reinstated Chourio (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

During the third game of his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, Chourio was removed from the contest after fouling a ball off of his foot, but he avoided anything significant after X-rays returned negative. The injury scare still cast some doubt on Chourio's chances of being available for the start of Milwaukee's three-game series in St. Louis, but the Brewers were comfortable activating him after he experienced no setbacks during his pregame running workout, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Now considered fully healed from the left hand fracture he originally suffered during the World Baseball Classic, Chourio is ready to make his 2026 debut for the Brewers. Milwaukee could elect to use Chourio more frequently at designated hitter for the next week or two as a means of easing him back into action, but he looks poised to handle an everyday role in some capacity.