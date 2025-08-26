Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Could return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) will play seven innings in the outfield during his rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and could rejoin the Brewers as soon as this weekend's three-game series in Toronto, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old was a bit tentative while running the bases during his rehab game Sunday, so Milwaukee has elected to continue the minor-league assignment for at least a few more days. If Chourio can further ramp up and play in a full game with no issues, he should have a chance to come off the injured list to face the Blue Jays.
