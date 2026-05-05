Chourio (hand) went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis.

In his first big-league game of the season, Chourio reached base in all five of his plate appearances, including a pair of doubles. The outfielder, who opened the season on the injured list due to a fracture in his left hand, showed no signs of rust, as his lowest exit velocity checked in at 102.8 mph. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a .771 OPS with 21 homers, 35 doubles, four triples, 78 RBI, 88 runs and 21 stolen bases across 131 regular-season appearances, the 22-year-old will look to take another step forward in 2026.