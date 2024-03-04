Chourio is 4-for-20 (.200) with a double, an RBI, four runs and a 2:6 BB:K through six games this spring.

After reaching base a total of four times over his first two appearances of the spring Chourio went on an 0-for-10 skid, but he got going again Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a double while walking once and scoring twice. The long-term contract Chourio signed with the Brewers in late November puts him in prime position to open the season as the starting center fielder with the big club, and he is getting plenty of chances to show what he can do, as his 20 at-bats are more than any of his teammates have recorded to date.