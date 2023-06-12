Chourio went 18-for-62 (.290) with three home runs, four doubles, 13 RBI, seven steals and a 4:14 BB:K over his last 15 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Chourio had trouble making contact for much of May, but he picked up the pace at the end of the month, and thanks to his recent run his OPS is back up to .713. While there is room for growth in that department, Chourio is making noise on the basepaths, having already matched his 2022 total with 16 steals while being caught only twice.