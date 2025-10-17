Chourio (hamstring) will start in left field and bat second in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday.

Chourio aggravated his injured hamstring during the seventh inning of Game 3 on Thursday, but he is seemingly feeling well enough to remain in the starting nine Friday. The 21-year-old outfielder has been one of the few Brewers hitters who have contributed consistently during the postseason, slashing .276/.290/.552 with two homers and eight RBI through 31 plate appearances.