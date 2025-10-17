Brewers' Jackson Chourio: In Game 4 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio (hamstring) will start in left field and bat second in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Friday.
Chourio aggravated his injured hamstring during the seventh inning of Game 3 on Thursday, but he is seemingly feeling well enough to remain in the starting nine Friday. The 21-year-old outfielder has been one of the few Brewers hitters who have contributed consistently during the postseason, slashing .276/.290/.552 with two homers and eight RBI through 31 plate appearances.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Aggravates hamstring injury•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Hamstring is 'close to 100 percent'•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Back in lineup for Game 3•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Was removed due to tight hamstring•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Delivers knockout punch•
-
Brewers' Jackson Chourio: In Game 2 lineup at leadoff•