Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers reinstated Chourio (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday.
Chourio landed on the injured list toward the end of July due to a strained right hamstring, and after five rehab games at Triple-A Nashville, he's now been given the green light to reclaim an everyday role in Milwaukee's outfield. Although the 21-year-old went just 1-for-19 with two walks and eight strikeouts during his time in the minors, he had been slashing .386/.438/.591 in the second half prior to his injury. To make room for Chourio's return, Brandon Lockridge was optioned to Nashville.
