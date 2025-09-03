Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that Chourio will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies after the outfielder reported some cramping in his hamstring following Monday's 10-8 loss in the series opener, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "Nothing to worry about...I just thought, be cautious here a little bit, because we need him," Murphy said.

Chourio missed a month of action due to a right hamstring strain before he returned from the injured list Saturday and went 6-for-12 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, four runs and two RBI in his first three games back in the lineup. The 21-year-old felt some stiffness in the hamstring while playing on the turf in Toronto over the weekend and didn't quite feel 100 percent Monday, so the Brewers decided it was a prudent move to give Chourio a two-day break, as Tuesday was a team off day. Murphy didn't seem to suggest that Chourio was dealing with any sort of setback or aggravation with the hamstring, so the expectation is that Chourio will be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.