Chourio (hamstring) has gone just 1-for-19 with an 8:2 K:BB in five rehab games with Triple-A Nashville.

The results at the plate for Chourio on his rehab assignment have not been there, but the good news is he played through the top of the 10th inning of Nashville's extra-inning loss to Charlotte on Wednesday. That could be the final step he needed to take before being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, as he was off Thursday and is expected to rejoin the Brewers for their weekend series in Toronto. Chourio has been shelved since late July with a strained right hamstring.