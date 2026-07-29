Brewers' Jake Bauers: Checking back in lineup Wednesday

Bauers (toe) will start at first base and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Bauers was diagnosed with a fractured right big toe after fouling a ball off of himself Monday, but he apparently needed just a day off in Tuesday's 8-2 win to improve enough to re-enter the starting nine. The 30-year-old acknowledged Tuesday that he'll still be managing some pain with the toe moving forward, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Brewers ended up building in more off days for him and/or using him at first base more frequently than the corner outfield. The toe issue may also result in Bauers being less active in the running game, where he's contributed eight stolen bases in nine attempts through 97 contests this season.