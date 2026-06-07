Brewers' Jake Bauers: Gets on base five times

Bauers went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, four walks, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Bauers didn't get many pitches to hit, but he was fine to take his base. Amazingly, this is his second four-walk game in June after doing so Monday versus the Giants. He has gone 5-for-17 (.294) at the plate with a 10:5 BB:K and two homers over six games this month. Bauers is batting .281 with an .892 OPS, 11 homers, 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, five steals and 12 doubles over 55 games this season. He needs just one more homer to match his career high, which he's done three times (2019, 2023, 2024).