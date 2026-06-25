Brewers' Jake Bauers: Goes deep in win

Bauers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

Bauers launched a solo shot in the third inning and later scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the seventh. While the 30-year-old is hitting a modest .246 through 20 June contests, he's still made an impact with eight extra-base hits, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored during the month. On the year, he's slashing .271/.377/.508 with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 45 runs scored and five steals across 276 plate appearances.