Brewers' Jake Bauers: IL stint unlikely

MRI and CT scan results confirmed Tuesday that the fracture in Bauers' right big toe is an old injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

X-rays picked up a fracture in Bauers' toe following his exit from Monday's contest, but it turned out to be an old injury that he had been playing through and aggravated when he fouled a ball off his foot. He said Tuesday that he doesn't expect to spend time on the injured list, and his availability going forward will come down to pain management. The Brewers will keep him on the bench to begin Tuesday's contest, giving Andrew Vaughn the start at first base and deploying Luis Lara in right field, but Bauers could be available off the bench.