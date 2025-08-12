Bauers (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bauers is rehabbing a left shoulder impingement and last played July 18. The 29-year-old is slashing .197/.318/.354 with five home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, five stolen bases and a 23:45 BB:K across 151 plate appearances this season.