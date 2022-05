Cousins (elbow) has opted against undergoing Tommy John surgery and will begin a rehab program for 6-to-8 weeks before being re-evaluated, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old is dealing with a UCL injury in his right elbow and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, though he'll avoid surgery for the time being. Cousins will likely be out through the All-Star break even if the rehab program goes smoothly since he'll need some time to rebuild his arm strength.