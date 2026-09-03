Cousins (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, striking out one and issuing one walk in a scoreless frame.

It's the first appearance for Cousins since he underwent Tommy John surgery last June. He averaged 94.3 mph with his four-seamer in the outing, which is down only slightly from his pre-surgery velocity. Cousins has had difficulty staying healthy in his career, but he boasts a 2.78 ERA and 32.6 percent strikeout rate over parts of four seasons, so he could provide a boost to the Dodgers' bullpen down the stretch after he makes a few more rehab appearances.