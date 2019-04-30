Gatewood (knee) announced Tuesday through his personal Twitter account that he has been fully cleared for game action.

Gatewood has spent the past eight months rehabbing a torn ACL but finally appears to have neared the finish line in his recovery. Due to his lengthy layoff, the Brewers are likely to ease Gatewood back into action in simulated games at extended spring training in Arizona before advancing him to minor-league rehab games at a lower-level affiliate. Once the Brewers are fully comfortable with Gatewood's health, he'll likely settle into an everyday role at Double-A Biloxi.