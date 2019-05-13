Brewers' Jake Gatewood: Homers in return
Gatewood hit a two-run home run in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday in his first game since tearing his ACL last July.
Gatewood had an efficient recovery from his knee injury, making it back in less than 10 months. He picked up right where he left off after hitting a career-high 19 home runs a season ago.
