Junis (shoulder/head) threw a bullpen session ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Junis has resumed his throwing program after his rehab from a right shoulder impingement was derailed by a ball that struck him in the head during batting practice April 22. The right-hander was shifted from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL shortly after the incident and is on schedule for a return sometime in June. Hogg also reports that Junis is set for a live bullpen session Friday and would begin a rehab assignment next week if the live bullpen session goes well.