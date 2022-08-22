Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Alexander was sent to the minors Wednesday but will rejoin the big-league club after Aaron Ashby (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday. The Brewers haven't yet indicated what role Alexander will play following his call-up, but it's possible that he serves as a starting pitcher in Ashby's absence. Over 12 appearances (seven starts) in the majors this year, Alexander has posted a 5.18 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 48.2 innings.
