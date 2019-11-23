Brewers' Jesus Castillo: Lands with Brewers
Castillo signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 24-year-old isn't particularly likely to break camp with the big-league squad, as he's yet to reach Triple-A, but he did post a strong 2.71 ERA in 99.2 innings for Double-A Mobile in the Angels' system last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...