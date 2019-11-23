Play

Castillo signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The deal includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 24-year-old isn't particularly likely to break camp with the big-league squad, as he's yet to reach Triple-A, but he did post a strong 2.71 ERA in 99.2 innings for Double-A Mobile in the Angels' system last season.

