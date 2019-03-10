Castillo was optioned to Double-A Mobile on Sunday.

Castillo never found his footing this spring as he allowed 10 runs (nine earned) on seven hits and eight walks across only three innings. The 23-year-old had a 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and unimpressive 60:31 K:BB over 98.1 innings at Mobile last season.

