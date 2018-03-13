Angels' Jesus Castillo: Optioned to Double-A
Castillo was optioned to Double-A Mobile on Saturday.
Castillo only made two appearances during his first big-league spring training before the Angels sent him back to minor-league camp. He should be a full-time member in the Mobile rotation this season after finishing the 2017 campaign with the affiliate, supplying a 3.04 RA in 23.2 innings (five starts).
