Castillo was added to the Angels' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

He posted impressive numbers at Low-A, High-A and Double-A last season, and appears fairly close to reaching the big leagues. At his last stop, he notched a 3.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 23.2 innings against Southern League hitters. His stuff is not as good as his numbers may suggest, and his realistic upside is a swing man or middle reliever.