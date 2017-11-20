Angels' Jesus Castillo: Added to 40-man roster
Castillo was added to the Angels' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
He posted impressive numbers at Low-A, High-A and Double-A last season, and appears fairly close to reaching the big leagues. At his last stop, he notched a 3.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 23.2 innings against Southern League hitters. His stuff is not as good as his numbers may suggest, and his realistic upside is a swing man or middle reliever.
