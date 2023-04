Wiemer went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Wiemer's second home run of the season was a solo shot in the eighth that extended the Brewers' lead to 6-2. He also had a double in the fifth inning, giving him four multi-hit games this year. With Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) and Tyrone Taylor (elbow) out for extended periods, Wiemer should continue to act as an everyday player for Milwaukee.