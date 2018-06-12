Brewers' Junior Guerra: No-decision in quality start
Guerra allowed one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cubs.
Guerra was efficient, as he needed just 72 pitches to get through six innings, but he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in an unsuccessful bid to break a tie in the bottom of the sixth. Guerra has been remarkably effective despite leaning almost entirely on his fastball -- he threw just seven sliders Monday night. He has now tossed four quality starts in a row and appears to be Milwaukee's most consistent and reliable starting pitcher. Guerra will carry a 2.71 ERA into his next start Sunday against Philadelphia.
